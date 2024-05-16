Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 2,310 Shares

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $53,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Metallus Price Performance

MTUS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.