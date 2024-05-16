Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.51 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $47.51 million and approximately $306,773.04 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,681,835 coins and its circulating supply is 36,026,821 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,681,835 with 36,026,821 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.327964 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $302,136.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

