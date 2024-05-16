M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 125 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,005,000 after acquiring an additional 500,916 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,188. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 546,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

