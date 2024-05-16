M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 609,123 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 609,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $3,511,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.8 %

LAAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,243. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LAAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.