M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.50 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $21,372,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,620,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,803,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,620,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,803,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,090 shares of company stock valued at $104,326,565 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.92. 615,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $329.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.