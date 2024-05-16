M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,599,383 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EURN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 294,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Euronav by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 286,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 123,724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Euronav by 45.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,220,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $4.57 dividend. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 88.05%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

