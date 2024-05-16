M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.30. 579,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,500. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

