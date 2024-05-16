M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,477 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG remained flat at $20.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 186,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

