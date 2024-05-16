M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 574,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,947. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

