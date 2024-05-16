M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.33. 888,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

