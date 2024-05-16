M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $616.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,355. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.61 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
