M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.70) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.33 ($2.78).

Get M&G alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&G

M&G Price Performance

M&G Increases Dividend

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.61. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,728.33, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.