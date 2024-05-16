Michael D. Rumbolz Sells 5,040 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everi Stock Down 2.0 %

EVRI stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $6,051,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $5,781,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

