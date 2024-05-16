Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Busey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Busey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

