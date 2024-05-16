MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 710,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 179,740 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $45.29.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

