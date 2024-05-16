MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 79,775 shares.The stock last traded at $24.63 and had previously closed at $24.92.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

