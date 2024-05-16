Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 14,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,122. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

