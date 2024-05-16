Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,798 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lennar worth $36,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,016,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.34. The company had a trading volume of 700,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

