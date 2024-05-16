Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,123 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. 217,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,056. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.