Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,226 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 241,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,452. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

