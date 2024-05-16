Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $38,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

STZ traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.04. 135,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,215. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

