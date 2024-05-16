Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 462,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

