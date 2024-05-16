Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,516 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.22. 143,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.30. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

