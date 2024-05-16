Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,655 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Global Payments worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 492,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

