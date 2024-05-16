Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 26,663 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $38,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.91. 1,942,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

