Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE VMC traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.04. 277,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,465. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,261. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

