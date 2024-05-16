Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $228.07 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $228,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

