Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.46 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

