Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.27 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $33,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,647. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.86 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.37.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

