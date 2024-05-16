Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,667,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

