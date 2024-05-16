Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,880 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $146.37. 640,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

