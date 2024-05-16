Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,551 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

IRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 485,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,866. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.94%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

