Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,312 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:IR traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,483. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

