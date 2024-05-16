Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 41,683 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 509,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,881. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

