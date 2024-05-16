Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $30,844.80 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.83 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Moderna by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.