Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:MOD traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 648,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

