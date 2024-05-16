monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $230.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.39. 956,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,130. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,240.97 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in monday.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in monday.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

