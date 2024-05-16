Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after acquiring an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.92.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

