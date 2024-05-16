MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.78 and last traded at $75.35. Approximately 58,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 167,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

Specifically, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,889 shares of company stock worth $10,339,980. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ML has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.