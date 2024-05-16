Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 200 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kuo Wei Herbert Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $737.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $948,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,303.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

