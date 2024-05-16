Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $741.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,723,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

