Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) VP Paul Wilkinson Sells 229 Shares of Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) VP Paul Wilkinson sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $39,289.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moog Price Performance

Moog stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.07. 99,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.