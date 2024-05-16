Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

