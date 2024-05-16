Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,544 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in FormFactor by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 39,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

