Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,303 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Fortrea stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 252,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
