Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,303 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fortrea stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 252,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

