Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,040. The company has a market capitalization of $368.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

