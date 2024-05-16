Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,479.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 351,776 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

CRK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 126,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

