Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coursera by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $824,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,108,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,212,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,386 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 275,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

