Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,389.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,702 shares of company stock valued at $72,304,567 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 640,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

