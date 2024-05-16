Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Autodesk stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,921. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

